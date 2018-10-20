Listen Live Sports

Hodges, Samford beat Furman 38-25

October 20, 2018 7:22 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Devlin Hodges threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and rallied Samford in the second half to beat Furman 38-25 on Saturday.

Hodges had 402 yards passing and 45 rushing for the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-2 Southern Conference). Kelvin McKnight had 106 yards receiving and Jai’Rus Creamer had 103 yards receiving and a score.

The Bulldogs trailed 19-10 midway through the third quarter when defensive lineman Ahmad Gooden returned a Darren Grainger fumble 58 yards for a Samford score. A Grainger interception after the kickoff set up a 9-yard scoring pass from Hodges to Chris Shelling and the Bulldogs went ahead 24-19 with 5:48 left in the third.

Samford had a 10-3 lead early but Furman’s Grayson Atkins added to his first-quarter field goal with three more in the second, from 50, 51, and 53 yards, and the Bulldogs found themselves trailing 12-10 at halftime.

Grainger threw for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Paladins (2-4, 2-2).

