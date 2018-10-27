Hornets-76ers, Box

CHARLOTTE (103)

Batum 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 2-6 2-2 7, Zeller 5-8 2-2 12, Walker 11-31 12-14 37, Lamb 5-12 1-1 12, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 0-0 6, Bridges 5-9 1-2 14, Biyombo 1-2 0-1 2, Graham 3-6 0-0 7, Monk 1-8 2-2 4. Totals 37-95 20-24 103.

PHILADELPHIA (105)

Covington 6-11 2-5 18, Saric 4-9 2-2 11, Embiid 10-22 6-6 27, Simmons 5-20 4-6 14, Fultz 4-9 2-2 10, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, McConnell 1-2 0-0 2, Shamet 1-3 1-1 4, Redick 4-12 4-4 15. Totals 35-91 25-30 105.

Charlotte 28 34 23 18—103 Philadelphia 32 31 20 22—105

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 9-35 (Bridges 3-6, Walker 3-15, Lamb 1-2, Graham 1-3, Williams 1-4, Batum 0-2, Monk 0-3), Philadelphia 10-28 (Covington 4-7, Redick 3-8, Shamet 1-2, Saric 1-3, Embiid 1-5, Muscala 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 48 (Batum 10), Philadelphia 56 (Embiid 14). Assists_Charlotte 19 (Walker 6), Philadelphia 18 (Fultz 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 25, Philadelphia 23. Technicals_Kidd-Gilchrist. A_20,203 (20,478).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.