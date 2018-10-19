Hornets-Magic, Box

CHARLOTTE (120)

Batum 6-8 0-0 15, Williams 3-7 0-0 8, Zeller 3-7 2-2 8, Walker 8-17 5-5 26, Lamb 2-7 4-4 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 5-8 2-4 12, Bridges 6-8 0-0 15, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 6, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 0-5 0-0 0, Monk 4-12 1-1 11, Bacon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 43-92 17-20 120.

ORLANDO (88)

Gordon 2-9 1-1 5, Isaac 1-3 0-0 2, Vucevic 6-11 0-0 12, Augustin 1-5 0-0 2, Fournier 5-15 0-0 12, Iwundu 4-11 3-5 11, Martin 3-4 0-0 6, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 0-4 0-0 0, Briscoe 4-5 1-3 10, Grant 3-7 0-0 7, Ross 4-10 5-5 14, Simmons 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 36-94 10-14 88.

Charlotte 22 29 31 38—120 Orlando 10 21 23 34— 88

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 17-38 (Walker 5-10, Bridges 3-3, Batum 3-4, Williams 2-6, Monk 2-6, Hernangomez 1-1, Bacon 1-2, Kaminsky 0-1, Parker 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Lamb 0-2), Orlando 6-31 (Fournier 2-9, Briscoe 1-1, Grant 1-3, Ross 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Martin 0-1, Isaac 0-1, Augustin 0-2, Iwundu 0-2, Bamba 0-2, Gordon 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 55 (Kidd-Gilchrist 9), Orlando 44 (Gordon 10). Assists_Charlotte 31 (Parker 6), Orlando 18 (Vucevic 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Orlando 16. A_17,668 (18,846).

