Hornets-Mavericks, Box

CHARLOTTE (123)

Batum 3-7 0-0 8, Williams 2-5 0-0 6, Zeller 1-4 1-1 3, Walker 4-6 2-2 13, Lamb 3-7 2-2 11, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-2 3-3 7, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Bridges 6-11 0-0 13, Kaminsky 2-3 4-4 9, Biyombo 1-1 1-1 3, Hernangomez 4-4 0-0 9, Monk 3-11 0-0 8, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Chealey 1-1 0-0 3, Graham 5-6 3-4 15, Macura 3-3 6-8 13, Bacon 0-4 0-2 0. Totals 41-79 22-27 123.

DALLAS (118)

Finney-Smith 4-8 3-4 13, Doncic 6-14 2-3 18, Jordan 6-6 6-6 18, Smith Jr. 5-14 4-5 16, Matthews 3-9 2-2 9, Antetokounmpo 1-1 2-2 4, Spalding 3-4 0-2 6, Kleber 1-3 0-0 3, Mejri 2-2 0-3 4, Harris 1-7 2-2 4, Barea 3-7 3-3 10, Macon 1-1 0-0 2, Brunson 0-2 4-6 4, Broekhoff 1-3 4-4 7. Totals 37-81 32-42 118.

Charlotte 29 29 24 41—123 Dallas 35 18 33 32—118

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 19-33 (Lamb 3-4, Walker 3-5, Monk 2-3, Graham 2-3, Williams 2-4, Batum 2-5, Chealey 1-1, Macura 1-1, Kaminsky 1-1, Hernangomez 1-1, Bridges 1-3, Parker 0-1, Bacon 0-1), Dallas 12-37 (Doncic 4-10, Finney-Smith 2-4, Smith Jr. 2-5, Kleber 1-2, Barea 1-3, Broekhoff 1-3, Matthews 1-5, Brunson 0-1, Harris 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 35 (Bridges 7), Dallas 41 (Jordan 12). Assists_Charlotte 29 (Monk 5), Dallas 21 (Matthews 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 34, Dallas 23. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second), Walker. A_18,745 (19,200).

