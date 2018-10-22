Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hornets-Raptors, Box

October 22, 2018 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHARLOTTE (106)

Batum 4-10 2-2 13, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Zeller 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 11-22 2-2 26, Lamb 5-14 5-6 16, Bridges 3-4 0-0 6, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 0-0 6, Kaminsky 1-3 0-0 2, Hernangomez 4-6 2-2 11, Biyombo 1-3 2-4 4, Monk 4-12 0-0 10, Parker 2-7 2-2 6, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-97 15-18 106.

TORONTO (127)

Leonard 9-14 0-0 22, Siakam 2-4 0-0 4, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 15, Lowry 5-9 3-3 16, Green 6-8 0-0 16, Miles 2-5 3-3 8, Anunoby 2-7 0-0 5, Powell 3-7 2-2 9, Valanciunas 7-8 3-4 17, Monroe 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, VanVleet 4-9 0-0 8, Richardson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 50-87 12-14 127.

Charlotte 22 25 32 27—106
Toronto 31 31 35 30—127

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 9-28 (Batum 3-7, Monk 2-5, Walker 2-7, Hernangomez 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Bridges 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Williams 0-2), Toronto 15-39 (Green 4-6, Leonard 4-7, Lowry 3-6, Richardson 1-2, Miles 1-4, Anunoby 1-4, Powell 1-4, Siakam 0-1, VanVleet 0-2, Ibaka 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 41 (Zeller, Batum, Hernangomez, Kidd-Gilchrist, Walker 5), Toronto 46 (Valanciunas 10). Assists_Charlotte 21 (Walker 5), Toronto 36 (Lowry 14). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, Toronto 21. A_19,800 (19,800).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore