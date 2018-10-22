Hornets-Raptors, Box

CHARLOTTE (106)

Batum 4-10 2-2 13, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Zeller 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 11-22 2-2 26, Lamb 5-14 5-6 16, Bridges 3-4 0-0 6, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 0-0 6, Kaminsky 1-3 0-0 2, Hernangomez 4-6 2-2 11, Biyombo 1-3 2-4 4, Monk 4-12 0-0 10, Parker 2-7 2-2 6, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-97 15-18 106.

TORONTO (127)

Leonard 9-14 0-0 22, Siakam 2-4 0-0 4, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 15, Lowry 5-9 3-3 16, Green 6-8 0-0 16, Miles 2-5 3-3 8, Anunoby 2-7 0-0 5, Powell 3-7 2-2 9, Valanciunas 7-8 3-4 17, Monroe 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, VanVleet 4-9 0-0 8, Richardson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 50-87 12-14 127.

Charlotte 22 25 32 27—106 Toronto 31 31 35 30—127

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 9-28 (Batum 3-7, Monk 2-5, Walker 2-7, Hernangomez 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Bridges 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Williams 0-2), Toronto 15-39 (Green 4-6, Leonard 4-7, Lowry 3-6, Richardson 1-2, Miles 1-4, Anunoby 1-4, Powell 1-4, Siakam 0-1, VanVleet 0-2, Ibaka 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 41 (Zeller, Batum, Hernangomez, Kidd-Gilchrist, Walker 5), Toronto 46 (Valanciunas 10). Assists_Charlotte 21 (Walker 5), Toronto 36 (Lowry 14). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, Toronto 21. A_19,800 (19,800).

