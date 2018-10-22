Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hot coals blamed for damaging 7 cars in stadium lot

October 22, 2018 6:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Hot coals left by tailgaters are blamed for fires that damaged seven vehicles at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium parking lot.

It happened Sunday during the game between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

State Trooper Alejandro Goez tells the Star-Ledger of Newark a driver parked in an area where tailgaters had dumped coals from a grill. Another vehicle parked over coals in another lot, and flames spread to five other vehicles.

No one was injured.

Advertisement

Goez says it’s not the first time this has happened.

___

Information from: The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born