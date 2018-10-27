Listen Live Sports

Hoy runs Lamar to 3rd straight win, 24-17 over SF Austin

October 27, 2018 7:53 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jordan Hoy ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns as Lamar won its third straight game, beating Stephen F. Austin 24-17 in Southland Conference action on Saturday.

Hoy also passed for 72 yards to help Lamar (4-4, 3-3) stay on a winning track after the Cardinals started the season 1-4. The win was Lamar’s first at Stephen F. Austin since 1982.

Hoy got the first two scores, charging in from the 2 and then breaking for a 68-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead. Elvin Martinez added a 30-yard field goal for a 17-0 halftime advantage.

SFA (2-6, 2-5) closed to within a touchdown in the final quarter after Storm Ruiz booted a 46-yard field goal and Tamrick Pace hauled in a 9-yard touchdown toss from Jake Blumrick with 9:16 remaining in the game.

Blumrick threw for 335 yards and two TDs for the Lumberjacks. Pace had seven catches for 158 yards.

