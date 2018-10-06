Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Huddersfield off bottom of EPL after drawing Burnley 1-1

October 6, 2018 12:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Huddersfield moved off the bottom of the English Premier League standings after drawing with Burnley 1-1 on Saturday.

Christopher Schindler’s first league goal tied the score in the 66th minute, and ended up giving visiting Huddersfield only its third point in the league.

Huddersfield was the more impressive side, though it took almost an hour for it to turn dominating possession into a shot on target.

Burnley, seeking a third straight win, scored in the first half through Sam Vokes, who could face retrospective disciplinary action for an elbow on Schindler.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn