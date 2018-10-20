Listen Live Sports

Hughes helps Tennessee St. beat Tennessee Tech 41-14

October 20, 2018 9:13 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Micheal Hughes completed 22 of 27 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns to help Tennessee State beat Tennessee Tech 41-14 on Saturday night.

DeVon Johnson had five receptions for a career-high 138 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown catch on Tennessee State’s first offensive play fewer than two minutes in. Treon Harris, a former quarterback who transferred from Florida in January of 2017 and moved to wide receiver in the spring, had 73 yards and two scores on five catches.

Tennessee Tech (0-7, 0-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which had a three-game win streak in the series snapped, has lost 10 in a row dating to its 30-26 win over Tennessee State (3-3, 2-2) on Oct. 28.

The Golden Eagles went three-and-out on each of their first three possessions and, after they lost a fumble on their fourth, Hughes led TSU on a nine-play, 80-yard drive that made it 24-0 when Harris scored on a 7-yard catch with 12:35 left in the first half.

Earl Harrison’s 3-yard touchdown run gave the Tigers a 41-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.

