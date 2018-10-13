Huntley passes, runs, catches for TDs, Utah rolls Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Huntley threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and caught a 58-yard TD pass, leading Utah past Arizona 42-10 on Friday night.

On a play that typified the game, Huntley handed the ball to Zack Moss, who tossed it to Britain Covey coming the other direction. Covey, a title-winning high school quarterback who is now Utah’s leading receiver, threw a perfect spiral to Huntley.

Utah (4-2, 2-2 Pac-12) led 35-0 less than two minutes into the second half.

Chase Hansen sacked Khalil Tate by the ankle late in the first quarter and the Wildcats’ QB was visibly limping after that point. Jamarye Joiner replaced Tate for two series before giving way to Rhett Rodriguez, who threw for 226 yards and a 42-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to Cedric Peterson for Arizona (3-4, 2-2).

Huntley, who went 14 of 19 for 201 yards, lobbed a pass to Samson Nacua for an 8-yard touchdown that capped a 15-play, 75-yard opening drive, marking the longest possession of the season for Utah.

In addition to 64 yards rushing, Huntley completed his longest pass of the season (68 yards) down the right sideline to Demari Simpkins in stride for the Utes’ third touchdown.

Utah’s balanced attack produced 230 yards rushing to compliment 265 yards through the air. Meanwhile, Arizona was held to 72 yards on the ground, 130 under its average, as the Wildcats became one-dimensional.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona: Already misfiring on offense, the Wildcats looked for answers with dual-threat Joiner and backup Rodriguez after Tate left the game. Neither had much success until the fourth quarter. … The Wildcats fell fast and far after winning three of four, including a close loss to USC. The 10 points is their lowest mark since losing 69-7 to Washington State in 2016.

Utah: Following up on an upset at then-No. 14 Stanford, the Utes now have a powerful and unpredictable offense to complement their top-ranked defense. The Utes controlled both lines of scrimmage and are playing their best ball at the midpoint of their season and are in decent position in the Pac-12 South, even after dropping their first two conference games.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats visit UCLA on Oct. 20.

Utah: The Utes host USC on Oct. 20.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.