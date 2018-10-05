Hurricanes-Blue Jackets Sums

Carolina 1 1 1—3 Columbus 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Carolina, Martinook 1 (Svechnikov), 1:43. 2, Columbus, Dubinsky 1 (Savard), 12:58. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Ferland, Teravainen), 6:33. Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, (tripping), 4:19; McGinn, CAR, (interference), 18:29.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Ferland 1 (Aho), 5:30. Penalties_Aho, CAR, (roughing), 3:06; Dubois, CBJ, (slashing), 6:59.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 15-8-12_35. Columbus 13-10-9_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 1-0-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 0-1-0 (35-32).

A_18,306 (18,500). T_2:35.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.