Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell changes name to Hernandez

October 9, 2018 3:45 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell says he has legally changed his last name to Hernandez in honor of his mother, Christina Hernandez.

The 6-foot-10 Hernandez averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds as a sophomore last season and started all 32 games. He declared for the NBA draft in April but later decided to return for his junior season.

The Hurricanes have started practice and open the season Nov. 9 against Lehigh.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org

