Hurricanes-Jets Sums

October 14, 2018 9:49 pm
 
Carolina 0 0 1—1
Winnipeg 0 0 3—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Connor, WPG, (slashing), 5:37; Faulk, CAR, (holding), 7:34.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Scheifele, WPG, (hooking), 15:48.

Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 2 (Morrissey, Wheeler), 4:14 (pp). 2, Carolina, Ferland 3 (Hamilton, Aho), 7:53. 3, Winnipeg, Little 1 (Morrissey), 17:51. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 4 (Tanev), 19:59. Penalties_Staal, CAR, (holding), 3:28.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 18-14-11_43. Winnipeg 6-13-7_26.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 1-1-1 (25 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 1-0-0 (43-42).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:32.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

