Hurricanes-Lightning Sum

October 16, 2018 10:19 pm
 
Carolina 1 1 0—2
Tampa Bay 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Carolina, Ferland 4 (Teravainen, Aho), 10:25. 2, Tampa Bay, Johnson 1 (Girardi, Joseph), 12:42 (sh).

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Johnson 2 (Erne, Miller), 6:07. 4, Carolina, Necas 1 (Zykov, Foegele), 12:48.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 2 (Palat), 7:02 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Johnson 3 (Girardi, Kucherov), 18:04.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-14-14_40. Tampa Bay 8-13-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 1.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 1-2-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Tampa Bay, Domingue 1-0-0 (40-38).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:36.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Kory Nagy.

