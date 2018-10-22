Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Red Wings Sums

October 22, 2018 10:10 pm
 
Carolina 1 1 1—3
Detroit 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Carolina, Faulk 1 (Williams), 18:25 (pp). Penalties_Larkin, DET, (tripping), 8:33; Ericsson, DET, (roughing), 17:55.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Ferland 6 (Zykov, Aho), 8:05 (pp). Penalties_Mantha, DET, (roughing), 7:28; Svechnikov, CAR, (hooking), 15:14; Williams, CAR, (hooking), 19:55.

Third Period_3, Detroit, Athanasiou 3 (Vanek, Nielsen), 12:02. 4, Carolina, Martinook 3 (Slavin), 19:16 (sh). Penalties_Martinook, CAR, (boarding), 13:35; Hamilton, CAR, (delay of game), 18:16.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 21-15-3_39. Detroit 6-6-9_21.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 3; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 2-2-1 (21 shots-20 saves). Detroit, Howard 1-4-2 (38-36).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:29.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Travis Gawryletz.

