Huskers prep for Ohio St. in 45-9 win over Bethune-Cookman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Adrian Martinez passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns and Devine Ozigbo ran for 110 and another score — all in the first half — and Nebraska prepped for next week’s trip to Ohio State with a 45-9 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers (2-6) scheduled the Wildcats (4-5) of the Football Championship Subdivision a month ago as a replacement for the Sept. 1 opener against Akron that was canceled because of severe weather. The Wildcats earned an $800,000 guarantee.

“I’m appreciative of them for coming, and I think it was great for both teams,” Huskers coach Scott Frost said. “It was the type of game we needed. I’m sure the amount of money we’re paying for them to come up is something they needed. I think both teams came out of the game really healthy, which is what both coaches wanted. I think it was a win-win for everybody.”

Stanley Morgan caught seven passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns and JD Spielman ran back a punt 77 yards for a touchdown and had five receptions for 72 yards.

Nebraska’s offensive starters turned the game over to the backups to start the second half. Most of the regulars on defense played the first two B-C possessions of the third quarter. A total of 74 players got on the field for the Huskers.

The outcome was apparent so early that a member of the Bethune-Cookman equipment staff was seen buying a sandwich from a vendor on a walkway behind the bench when his team was down 28-3 early in the second quarter.

Bethune-Cookman started David Israel at quarterback in place of Akevious Williams, who left last week’s game against North Carolina A&T with a knee injury. Israel was 12 of 27 for 196 yards and two interceptions. Jabari Dunham led the Wildcats’ 10-play, 82-yard touchdown drive that Alfred Adams finished with a 5-yard run as time expired.

The Huskers have won two straight after an 0-6 start and now head to Ohio State.

“We’re building each and every single week,” said defensive lineman Peyton Newell, who intercepted a tipped ball. “The little things are finally adding up and it’s just a matter of time. We have a ways to go, but we’re on the right track. We’re a better than we were with Michigan (56-10 loss), and we’re a lot better team than we were last week.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats showed some flashes against the Huskers’ top defense. Steffon Francois picked up 54 yards on a catch-and-run to set up Uriel Hernandez’s 28-yard field goal, and the Wildcats drove to the 8 and 14 against Nebraska’s starters on their first two series of the second half but couldn’t get into the end zone until the final play against reserves.

Nebraska: The Huskers came out of the game with no known new injuries, though Martinez was hammered by Marquis Hendrix and got up slowly on the last of his 41 plays over seven series. Quarterback Noah Vedral, who transferred to Nebraska after backing up McKenzie Milton at Central Florida last year and was declared eligible Oct. 12, played in his first game and ran for a 20-yard touchdown.

UP NEXT

Bethune-Cookman visits Morgan State on Nov. 3.

Nebraska visits No. 11 Ohio State on Nov. 3.

