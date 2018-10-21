Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ibrahimovic scores in 5th straight, Galaxy top Minnesota 3-1

October 21, 2018 7:37 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in his fifth straight game and added an assist and the Los Angeles Galaxy kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic got his 22nd goal of the season with a header off a cross from Rolf Feltscher in the 30th minute and joined Roy Lassiter (1996) as the only other Major League Soccer player with two five-game goal-scoring streaks in the same season.

With Real Salt Lake losing in Portland in its final game, the Galaxy (13-11-9) make the playoffs with a home win over Houston next weekend.

After Ola Kamara made it 2-0in the 50th minute, converting into an open goal on a feed from Ashley Cole, Ibrahimovic set up Romain Alessandrini a minute later. It was the 12th goal for Kamara and Alessandrini got his 11th when he volleyed a perfect ball from Ibrahimovic.

Angelo Rodriguez scored his fourth for Minnesota (11-19-3), which played before a club-record 52,242 fans in its last game TCF Bank Stadium, in the 53rd minute. The Loons move into a new stadium next season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

