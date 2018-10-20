Listen Live Sports

Idaho beats Southern Utah 31-12

October 20, 2018 9:14 pm
 
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mason Petrino passed for 161 yards and threw all three of his touchdown passes to Cutrell Haywood as Idaho won its homecoming game 31-12 over Southern Utah on Saturday.

The Vandals (3-4, 2-3 Big Sky Conference) led 24-0 on halftime and scored on their opening drive of the third quarter to cap their scoring. The Thunderbirds (1-6, 1-3) had a pair of touchdowns early in the fourth quarter and failed to convert both two-point attempts.

Tyrese Walker ran 12 times for 107 yards and Isaiah Saunders had 25 carries for 92 yards and scored on a 1-yard dive that made it 17-0 with 9:19 left in the second quarter. Haywood had seven catches for 71 yards.

Austin Ewing ran 19 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and Jay Green Jr. ran 19 times for 158 yards for the Thunderbirds. Southern Utah had 468 total yards, including 402 rushing.

