Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Idaho State snaps 11-game skid against Montana St. 24-17

October 27, 2018 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tanner Gueller threw two touchdown passes and Idaho State cashed in on an interception and overcame two lost fumbles to beat Montana State 24-17 on Saturday, snapping an 11-game losing streak against the Bobcats.

The Bobcats scored on Travis Jonsen’s 1-yard run on their opening drive, but the Bengals scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter and led 24-7 in the third after Gueller’s 4-yard pass to Demonte Horton that was set up by Adkin Aguirre’s interception.

Gueller was 18 of 29 for 218 yards passing, including a 9-yard scoring strike to Austin Campbell one play after the Bengals (5-3, 4-1 Big Sky Conference) converted on fourth down. James Madison scored on a 7-yard run to cap a 15-play, 94-yard drive.

Brayden Konkol recovered two fourth-quarter fumbles, one of which led to Troy Andersen’s 32-yard TD run and the other to Tristan Bailey’s 20-yard field goal. Anderson was 16 of 28 for 173 yards for the Bobcats (4-4, 2-3), who reached the Idaho State 23 with 1:26 to play but were stopped on downs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War