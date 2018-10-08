Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Police: Twins’ Sano will not face charges for incident in DR

October 8, 2018 2:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Minnesota Twins player Miguel Sano will not face criminal charges in the Dominican Republic as a result of his involvement in a traffic incident that injured a police officer, authorities said Monday.

Police said in a statement that the third baseman was released from custody after striking the officer with his car, leaving him with a broken leg outside a nightclub in San Pedro de Macoris early Sunday. They said officer Argenis Emilio Gillandeux was working outside the club Riversay when he was hit. Authorities said Sano was not carrying any identification and that his car was not registered.

Police spokesman Frank Duran told The Associated Press that Gillandeux said that “it was an involuntary accident, not intentional,” and he would not press charges.

Duran said that Sano would need to appear in traffic court, which would impose a fine and indemnity for the officer.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Earlier, a Twins spokesman said the ballclub was aware of the situation involving Sano and was gathering facts.

The 25-year-old Sano is a native of the Dominican Republic, where he lives when he is not playing.

Sano is coming off a shortened season after injuring his surgically repaired left leg. He batted .199 in 71 games with 13 home runs, 53 hits and 115 strikeouts for the Twins.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education