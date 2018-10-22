Indiana loses backup quarterback with torn ligament in knee

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees.

The strong-armed freshman replaced starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey during the first half of Saturday’s loss to Penn State. Penix was injured during the third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida, high school star originally committed to play at Tennessee before changing his mind and signing with the Hoosiers. He made three appearances this season with his most extensive work coming Saturday when he was 9 of 19 for 94 yards. Penix also had two carries for 24 yards.

Penix still can redshirt this season as a result of a new NCAA rule.

