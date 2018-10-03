Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indianapolis rules out 7 players for game at New England

October 3, 2018 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts right tackle Denzelle Good will be one of seven players who will not play Thursday at New England.

Good’s brother, Overton, was killed in an alleged drive-by shooting in South Carolina earlier this week.

Also out will be Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle (hip) and four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring).

The other starters sitting out are running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (concussion). Quincy Wilson (concussion) also will miss the game.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Kicker Adam Vinatieri (right groin), left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), center Ryan Kelly (hand), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), safety Clayton Geathers (knee) and cornerback Nate Hairston (ankle) are all questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor