Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians All-Star C Gomes ready to play despite injured thumb

October 2, 2018 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians All-Star catcher Yan Gomes said he’ll “absolutely” play Game 1 of Cleveland’s AL Division Series against Houston despite cutting his right thumb last weekend.

Gomes got hurt when he accidentally connected with the bat of Royals outfielder Alex Gordon while trying to throw out a runner Saturday in Kansas City. Gomes received two stitches, and there was doubt whether he would be ready to begin the postseason with the AL Central champions.

Gomes initially thought he had broken his thumb but said his finger feels much better. He planned to take some batting practice Tuesday as the Indians prepared to face the defending World Series champions in Game 1 on Friday.

Manager Terry Francona said Gomes is “doing really well” but he would keep him out of Tuesday’s intrasquad game just in case.

Advertisement

Gomes has had one of his most consistent seasons, batting .266 with 16 homers and 48 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters

Today in History

1968: NASA launches first manned Apollo mission