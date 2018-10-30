Indians exercise contract options on starter Carrasco

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have picked up their $9.75 million contract option on starter Carlos Carrasco for next season.

Carrasco has developed into one of the AL’s best pitchers. The team has another option for 2020 on the right-hander, who has won 35 games over the past two seasons.

The team declined their $3 million option next season on outfielder Brandon Guyer, who battled through injuries last season. He’ll get a $250,000 buyout and become a free agent.

The Indians were facing deadlines this week on both players.

The 31-year-old Carrasco went 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts last season. He also recorded a team-high 231 strikeouts as the Indians became the first team in baseball history to have four pitchers top the 200-strikeout plateau.

Guyer, 32, batted .206 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 103 games.

