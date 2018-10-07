Listen Live Sports

Injured McKennie to miss US games vs Colombia, Peru

October 7, 2018 5:25 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie injured his right adductor muscle and will miss the United States’ exhibition games against Colombia and Peru.

McKennie, a 20-year-old Texan, scored his first two professional goals in the past week for Schalke, against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League and Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga.

He has been replaced on the 23-man roster by Toronto midfielder Marky Delgado.

The U.S. also is missing midfielders Christian Pulisic (torn calf muscle) and Tyler Adams (back spasms) for the matches against Colombia on Thursday at Tampa, Florida, and versus Peru on Oct. 16 at East Hartford, Connecticut.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Zack Steffen (Columbus)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea, England), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes, France), Antonee Robinson (Wigan, England), Ben Sweat (New York City), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle, England)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Marky Delgado (Toronto), Julian Green (Greuther Fuerth, Germany), Fafa Picault (Philadelphia), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht, Belgium), Wil Trapp (Columbus), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Forwards: Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard, Netherlands), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Bobby Wood (Hannover, Germany)

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

