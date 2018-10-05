Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Injured Pulisic, Adams to miss US games vs Colombia, Peru

October 5, 2018 4:05 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams will miss the United States’ exhibition games against Colombia and Peru because of injuries.

Pulisic has a torn calf muscle, Borussia Dortmund said this week. The 20-year-old star has played once for the national team since the loss at Trinidad and Tobago last October that ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

Adams has back spasms and missed the New York Red Bulls’ game against Atlanta last weekend.

Philadelphia Union winger Fafa Picault was added to the roster Friday. Picault has played once for the U.S., entering as a 71st-minute substitute at Puerto Rico on May 22, 2016.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The U.S. has 23 players reporting to Tampa, Florida, this weekend ahead of the match there against Colombia on Oct. 11. The U.S. also plays Peru on Oct. 16 at East Hartford, Connecticut.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Zack Steffen (Columbus)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea, England), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes, France), Antonee Robinson (Wigan, England), Ben Sweat (New York City), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle, England)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaeælland, Denmark), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Julian Green (Greuther Fuerth, Germany), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Fafa Picault (Philadelphia), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht, Belgium), Wil Trapp (Columbus), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Forwards: Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard, Netherlands), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Bobby Wood (Hannover, Germany)

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor