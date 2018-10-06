Listen Live Sports

Injured Yankees CF Hicks available for Game 2

October 6, 2018 7:32 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks was not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Boston but available if needed.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Hicks had an MRI that didn’t show any damage to his right hamstring, an injury that caused Hicks to leave Friday night’s game in the fourth inning. Boone says Hicks is available to pinch hit on Saturday night, but Boone prefers to rest him until Game 3 in New York on Monday night.

Brett Gardner was in center and batting ninth for the Yankees on Saturday. The Yankees were trying to avoid an 0-2 deficit in the best-of-five series.

