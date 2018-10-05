Listen Live Sports

Injuries leave Bills thin at safety vs. Tennessee

October 5, 2018 4:04 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safeties Micah Hyde and Rafael Bush are questionable for Buffalo’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Neither player practiced all week. Hyde, one of Buffalo’s best defenders, has been considered week-to-week with a groin injury. Bush, Buffalo’s third safety, has been considered day-to-day.

Their status leaves the Bills with only two healthy safeties in Jordan Poyer and rookie Siran Neal. The Bills have one safety, Dean Marlowe, on their practice squad.

Tight end Charles Clay (ankle) is also questionable, but Clay participated fully in practice on Friday.

Buffalo (1-3) is home against Tennessee (3-1) on Sunday.

