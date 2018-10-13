Listen Live Sports

Iowa State DL Ray Lima out vs. WVU with a concussion

October 13, 2018 7:06 pm
 
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State star defensive lineman Ray Lima will miss the Cyclones’ game Saturday night against No. 6 West Virginia because of a concussion.

The Cyclones (2-3, 1-2 Big 12) announced an hour before kickoff that Lima, a 302-pound nose guard, would be out for the first time in his career.

Despite having just 14 tackles overall, Lima is arguably Iowa State’s most indispensable defender because of the attention opposing lines have to pay to him.

Lima, a junior from Los Angeles, is one of the biggest reasons why the Cyclones have held each of their first five opponents below their season average.

Iowa State also entered ranked ninth nationally in tackles for a loss.

