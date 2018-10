Islanders-Ducks Sums

By The Associated Press

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 1—1 Anaheim 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Kesler 2 (Steel, Rakell), 19:54 (pp). Penalties_Manson, ANA, (high sticking), 15:27; Mayfield, NYI, Major (fighting), 19:06; Comtois, ANA, Major (fighting), 19:06; Nelson, NYI, (high sticking), 19:35.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Kesler 3 (Fowler, Cogliano), 8:20. Penalties_Henrique, ANA, (holding), 0:15; Ladd, NYI, (interference), 13:35; Sherwood, ANA, (holding), 17:10.

Third Period_3, Anaheim, Henrique 3 (Comtois), 0:42. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 2 (Johnston, Mayfield), 19:25. 5, Anaheim, Lindholm 2 (Street), 19:30. Penalties_Barzal, NYI, (high sticking), 8:33; Fowler, ANA, (holding stick), 8:33; Lee, NYI, (slashing), 13:28; Montour, ANA, (tripping), 16:21.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-12-12_35. Anaheim 11-9-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; Anaheim 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 1-2-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 4-1-1 (35-34).

A_16,909 (17,174). T_2:30.

Referees_Francois St Laurent, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brian Mach.

