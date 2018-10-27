Islanders-Flyers Sum

N.Y. Islanders 2 1 3—6 Philadelphia 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Komarov 2 (Boychuk, Pelech), 11:38. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 1 (Barzal, Eberle), 13:20.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 4 (Lee, Bailey), 4:58. 4, Philadelphia, Lehtera 1, 6:28.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Pelech 1 (Lee), 8:17. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 5 (Lee), 8:58. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 3 (Bailey, Barzal), 11:09 (pp).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-9-6_22. Philadelphia 8-7-8_23.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 3-2-1 (23 shots-22 saves). Philadelphia, Neuvirth 0-1-0 (22-16).

A_19,247 (19,543). T_2:27.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.

