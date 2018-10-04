Listen Live Sports

Islanders-Hurricanes Sum

October 4, 2018 9:55 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 1—2
Carolina 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 1 (Nelson), 9:27.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Staal 1 (Hamilton, Aho), 18:25.

Overtime_3, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Barzal, Pulock), 0:43 (pp).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-7-4-2_20. Carolina 16-15-15_46.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3; Carolina 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 1-0-0 (46 shots-45 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 0-0-1 (20-18).

A_18,680 (18,680). Referees_Dean Morton, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik.

