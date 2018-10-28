Islanders-Hurricanes Sum

|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0—2
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 4 (Bailey, Leddy), 3:39 (pp).
Second Period_2, Carolina, Teravainen 3 (Aho, van Riemsdyk), 1:16. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 1 (Bailey, Lee), 14:35.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 5-9-6_20. Carolina 12-19-8_39.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4; Carolina 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 2-2-0 (39 shots-38 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 3-3-1 (20-18).
A_10,367 (18,680). T_2:29.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Kiel Murchison.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.