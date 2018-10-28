Islanders-Hurricanes Sums

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0—2 Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 4 (Bailey, Leddy), 3:39 (pp). Penalties_Staal, CAR, (hooking), 3:30; Lee, NYI, (hooking), 8:26; Martin, NYI, (roughing), 14:10; Svechnikov, CAR, (hooking), 16:17.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Teravainen 3 (Aho, van Riemsdyk), 1:16. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 1 (Bailey, Lee), 14:35. Penalties_Williams, CAR, (interference), 5:28; Boychuk, NYI, (tripping), 19:25.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (tripping), 15:00.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 5-9-6_20. Carolina 12-19-8_39.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4; Carolina 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 2-2-0 (39 shots-38 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 3-3-1 (20-18).

A_10,367 (18,680). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.