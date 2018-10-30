Islanders-Penguins Sums

N.Y. Islanders 2 3 1—6 Pittsburgh 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 3 (Pulock, Filppula), 10:43. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 6 (Martin, Bailey), 12:28. 3, Pittsburgh, Simon 2 (Dumoulin, Crosby), 14:24. 4, Pittsburgh, Crosby 6 (Oleksiak), 17:41. Penalties_Bailey, NYI, (slashing), 6:23; Johnson, PIT, (holding), 18:40.

Second Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 3 (Cizikas), 9:32. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 2 (Leddy, Barzal), 11:56 (pp). 7, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 3 (Pelech, Barzal), 13:49. Penalties_Ladd, NYI, (slashing), 3:37; Guentzel, PIT, (interference), 10:47; Pittsburgh bench, served by Sprong (delay of game), 13:49.

Third Period_8, Pittsburgh, Malkin 6 (Kessel, Oleksiak), 1:23. 9, N.Y. Islanders, Kuhnhackl 1 (Pulock, Leddy), 9:44. Penalties_Riikola, PIT, (hooking), 10:15; Hickey, NYI, (interference), 14:53.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 6-11-8_25. Pittsburgh 15-10-13_38.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 2-2-0 (13 shots-12 saves), Lehner 4-2-1 (25-23). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 2-0-2 (16-14), Murray 4-2-0 (9-5).

A_18,509 (18,387). T_2:32.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Mark Shewchyk.

