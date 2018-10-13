Listen Live Sports

Islanders-Predators Sums

October 13, 2018 10:47 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 0 2 0—2
Nashville 3 0 2—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Jarnkrok 1 (Bonino, Hartman), 15:25. 2, Nashville, Forsberg 2 (Johansen, Arvidsson), 16:37. 3, Nashville, Arvidsson 3 (Johansen, Hamhuis), 19:50. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 1 (Eberle, Lee), 6:14. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 1 (Barzal), 12:02. Penalties_Forsberg, NSH, (hooking), 17:18.

Third Period_6, Nashville, Turris 1 (Josi), 4:32 (pp). 7, Nashville, Forsberg 3 (Ekholm), 19:00. Penalties_Lee, NYI, (tripping), 3:48; Hickey, NYI, (tripping), 17:00.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 4-12-6_22. Nashville 16-6-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; Nashville 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 1-0-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Nashville, Saros 1-0-0 (22-20).

T_2:34.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

