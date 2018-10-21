Islanders-Sharks Sum

|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|0—1
|San Jose
|1
|2
|1—4
First Period_1, San Jose, Meier 4 (Couture, Hertl), 7:59. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 2 (Bailey, Lee), 19:27.
Second Period_3, San Jose, Donskoi 3 (Suomela), 4:59. 4, San Jose, Burns 1 (Hertl, Donskoi), 13:50.
Third Period_5, San Jose, Couture 5 (Hertl, Ryan), 4:32.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-7-11_25. San Jose 11-15-15_41.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 2.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 2-2-0 (41 shots-37 saves). San Jose, Jones 3-3-0 (25-24).
A_17,414 (17,562). T_2:31.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kiel Murchison.
