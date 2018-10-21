Listen Live Sports

Islanders-Sharks Sum

October 21, 2018 1:46 am
 
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0—1
San Jose 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Meier 4 (Couture, Hertl), 7:59. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 2 (Bailey, Lee), 19:27.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Donskoi 3 (Suomela), 4:59. 4, San Jose, Burns 1 (Hertl, Donskoi), 13:50.

Third Period_5, San Jose, Couture 5 (Hertl, Ryan), 4:32.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-7-11_25. San Jose 11-15-15_41.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 2-2-0 (41 shots-37 saves). San Jose, Jones 3-3-0 (25-24).

A_17,414 (17,562). T_2:31.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

