Islanders-Sharks Sums

N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0—1 San Jose 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Meier 4 (Couture, Hertl), 7:59. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 2 (Bailey, Lee), 19:27. Penalties_Lee, NYI, (interference), 16:59.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Donskoi 3 (Suomela), 4:59. 4, San Jose, Burns 1 (Hertl, Donskoi), 13:50. Penalties_Mayfield, NYI, (cross checking), 11:53; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 11:53; Mayfield, NYI, Major (fighting), 16:10; Goodrow, SJ, Major (fighting), 16:10; Kane, SJ, (slashing), 17:29.

Third Period_5, San Jose, Couture 5 (Hertl, Ryan), 4:32. Penalties_Lee, NYI, (roughing), 9:52; Mayfield, NYI, (roughing), 9:52; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 9:52; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 9:52; Burns, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 12:08; Martin, NYI, Misconduct (misconduct), 12:08; Clutterbuck, NYI, (roughing), 12:08; Burns, SJ, (tripping), 12:08; Martin, NYI, served by Barzal, (roughing), 12:08; Clutterbuck, NYI, Misconduct (misconduct), 12:08; Cizikas, NYI, Misconduct (misconduct), 12:08; Kane, SJ, Major (fighting), 17:26; Lee, NYI, Major (fighting), 17:26.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-7-11_25. San Jose 11-15-15_41.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 2-2-0 (41 shots-37 saves). San Jose, Jones 3-3-0 (25-24).

A_17,414 (17,562). T_2:31.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kiel Murchison.

