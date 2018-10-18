Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Isner toughs out 3-set win in 1st match at Stockholm Open

October 18, 2018 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STOCKHOLM (AP) — John Isner was taken all the way by fellow American Bradley Klahn before winning his first match of the week at the Stockholm Open on Thursday.

The top-seeded Isner, who can still qualify for the end-of-season ATP Finals in London, toughed out a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) victory in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round.

Isner led 5-0 and 6-2 in the final-set tiebreaker but Klahn, ranked No. 102, pulled the score back to 6-5. Isner then produced a big first serve on his fourth match point, which Klahn couldn’t return.

“Who knows? Maybe I needed a match like this to get me going,” said Isner, who fired 31 aces. “I think I was pretty fortunate tonight.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It was his first competitive match since losing to Juan Martin del Potro in the U.S. Open quarterfinals in early September. He has since become a father.

Fabio Fognini, the second seed, beat Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4, and there were also wins in the second round for Philipp Kohlschreiber and Tennys Sandgren.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers