Jack Beckman tops NHRA Funny Car in Las Vegas

October 26, 2018 7:44 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Beckman topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Beckman had a 3.922-second run at 327.19 mph in a Dodge Charger R/T during the first session in the fifth of six events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

“We have missed the mark too many times in the Countdown to be a contender for the championship,” Beckman said. “But it is so gratifying to know that every time I drive into the racetrack, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, I have a car capable of running as good as everybody else and we proved that today.”

Clay Millican led in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Millican had a 3.699 at 327.82, Anderson a 6.638 at 205.57 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Krawiec a 6.859 at 196.65 on a Harley-Davidson.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

