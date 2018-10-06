Listen Live Sports

Jacksonville State beats Eastern Kentucky 56-7

October 6, 2018 8:56 pm
 
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Zerrick Cooper and Zion Webb combined for six touchdowns and Jacksonville State scored 49 unanswered points in a 56-7 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Cooper started the game, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Pearson to cap the first drive. Webb took over briefly later in the first quarter and scored on a keeper from 15 yards to make it 14-0 with 3:30 left in the first.

Midway through the second quarter, Eastern Kentucky was stopped on downs at its own 1-yard line and Leander Burrowes ran it in on the next play, extending the Gamecocks’ lead to 21-0. Cooper played the rest of the half and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Pearson to make it 28-0 at halftime.

Cooper finished with 147 passing yards and two touchdowns. Webb had 137 passing yards with three touchdowns and ran for 100 yards and another score for Jacksonville State (4-1, 3-0).

Austin Scott threw for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Colonels (2-3, 1-1).

