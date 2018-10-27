Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars: 4 players detained over bill restitution in London

October 27, 2018 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars say four players were detained over restitution of a bill in London.

The Jaguars (3-4) play Philadelphia (3-4) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened early Saturday following what typically is an off night for players.

The teams says “we are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.”

The Jaguars did not say which players were detained. The London-based Sun reported that the players were accused of trying to leave the London Reign Showclub, which features burlesque and circus performers, without paying their tab.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory