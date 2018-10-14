Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars-Cowboys Stats

October 14, 2018 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Jacksonville 0 0 7 0— 7
Dallas 10 14 6 10—40
First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 50, 8:36.

Dal_Prescott 17 run (Maher kick), 3:47.

Second Quarter

Dal_Beasley 17 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 9:28.

Dal_Beasley 9 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :41.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement
Third Quarter

Jac_Westbrook 34 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 7:31.

Dal_FG Maher 46, 3:06.

Dal_FG Maher 32, 1:17.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Elliott 15 run (Maher kick), 14:54.

Dal_FG Maher 55, 7:07.

A_90,767.

        How NSA is winning the war for cyber talent

___

Jac Dal
First downs 10 23
Total Net Yards 204 378
Rushes-yards 18-65 42-206
Passing 139 172
Punt Returns 2-(minu 2-9
Kickoff Returns 1-31 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-49
Comp-Att-Int 15-26-1 17-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-10 3-11
Punts 6-41.3 3-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-25
Time of Possession 21:10 38:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Yeldon 8-41, Bortles 4-22, Charles 5-5, Paul 1-(minus 3). Dallas, Elliott 24-106, Prescott 11-82, Austin 2-14, R.Smith 5-4.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Bortles 15-26-1-149. Dallas, Prescott 17-27-0-183.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Cole 4-41, Westbrook 3-38, O’Shaughnessy 3-29, Yeldon 3-29, Grinnage 1-7, Charles 1-5. Dallas, Beasley 9-101, Swaim 2-21, Gallup 1-27, Gathers 1-14, Elliott 1-11, Austin 1-5, Olawale 1-3, De.Thompson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing