Jaguars-Cowboys Stats

Jacksonville 0 0 7 0— 7 Dallas 10 14 6 10—40 First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 50, 8:36.

Dal_Prescott 17 run (Maher kick), 3:47.

Second Quarter

Dal_Beasley 17 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 9:28.

Dal_Beasley 9 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :41.

Third Quarter

Jac_Westbrook 34 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 7:31.

Dal_FG Maher 46, 3:06.

Dal_FG Maher 32, 1:17.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Elliott 15 run (Maher kick), 14:54.

Dal_FG Maher 55, 7:07.

A_90,767.

___

Jac Dal First downs 10 23 Total Net Yards 204 378 Rushes-yards 18-65 42-206 Passing 139 172 Punt Returns 2-(minu 2-9 Kickoff Returns 1-31 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-49 Comp-Att-Int 15-26-1 17-27-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-10 3-11 Punts 6-41.3 3-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-25 Time of Possession 21:10 38:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Yeldon 8-41, Bortles 4-22, Charles 5-5, Paul 1-(minus 3). Dallas, Elliott 24-106, Prescott 11-82, Austin 2-14, R.Smith 5-4.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Bortles 15-26-1-149. Dallas, Prescott 17-27-0-183.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Cole 4-41, Westbrook 3-38, O’Shaughnessy 3-29, Yeldon 3-29, Grinnage 1-7, Charles 1-5. Dallas, Beasley 9-101, Swaim 2-21, Gallup 1-27, Gathers 1-14, Elliott 1-11, Austin 1-5, Olawale 1-3, De.Thompson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.