Jaguars place long-snapper Tinker on IR, bring back Overton

October 12, 2018
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed long-snapper Carson Tinker on injured reserve for the second straight year because of a knee injury.

Tinker injured his right knee in last week’s game at Kansas City. The teams says it’s not the same injury that sidelined Tinker all of last season, a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Jaguars brought back Matt Overton to replace Tinker. Overton has played in 89 career NFL games, including nine with the Jaguars in 2017 before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury. Overton previously played for Indianapolis.

Tinker, who originally won the job as an undrafted rookie from Alabama in 2013, played in every game his first four years and was voted special teams captain in 2016.

Jacksonville plays at Dallas on Sunday.

