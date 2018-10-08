Jaguars placing Seferian-Jenkins, Grant on injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and running back Corey Grant on injured reserve.

Coach Doug Marrone says Seferian-Jenkins will have core muscle surgery but could return later in the season. Grant will miss the rest of the year with a foot injury.

Seferian-Jenkins has 11 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. Grant has 13 carries for 40 yards to go along with nine receptions for 67 yards.

The Jaguars (3-2) likely will add a running back this week since starter Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is unlikely to play at Dallas on Sunday.

Fournette has missed three games this season because of a strained right hamstring, leaving T.J. Yeldon to handle the bulk of the workload.

