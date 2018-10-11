Listen Live Sports

Jamaica routs Cuba 9-0 in Women’s World Cup qualifying

October 11, 2018 9:39 pm
 
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jody Brown scored three goals and Jamaica routed Cuba 9-0 on Thursday night in their final group stage match at the CONCACAF women’s World Cup qualifying tournament.

Sashana Campbell added a pair of goals, and Khadija Shaw, Deneisha Blackwood and Marlo Sweatman also scored for the Reggae Girlz. The late Group B match between Costa Rica and Canada would determine which teams advance to the semifinals. Cuba was eliminated with the loss.

The top two finishers in the group advance to play the top two finishers from Group A, which includes the United States. The U.S. team and Panama have already secured their spots in the semifinals on Sunday in Frisco, Texas.

The top three finishers in the tournament will earn CONCACAF’s spots in the World Cup next year in France. The fourth-place team will meet Argentina in a playoff for a berth.

Jamaica has never been to a World Cup.

