The Associated Press
 
Jazz-Kings, Box

October 18, 2018 12:41 am
 
UTAH (123)

Ingles 9-12 0-0 22, Favors 7-8 4-8 18, Gobert 7-9 5-5 19, Rubio 0-4 1-1 1, Mitchell 8-21 5-6 24, Crowder 2-5 7-9 13, O’Neale 0-4 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 4-9 4-7 13, Burks 4-7 2-2 13. Totals 41-79 28-38 123.

SACRAMENTO (117)

Hield 9-18 0-1 19, Bjelica 8-12 0-0 18, Cauley-Stein 10-15 3-6 23, Fox 8-16 5-7 21, Ferrell 3-7 4-4 12, Jackson 4-10 0-0 8, Bagley III 3-6 0-0 6, Giles III 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 1-2 0-0 3, Shumpert 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 49-95 12-18 117.

Utah 30 38 25 30—123
Sacramento 34 21 32 30—117

3-Point Goals_Utah 13-27 (Ingles 4-6, Burks 3-3, Mitchell 3-10, Crowder 2-4, Exum 1-3, O’Neale 0-1), Sacramento 7-19 (Bjelica 2-2, Ferrell 2-3, Mason 1-1, Shumpert 1-3, Hield 1-4, Fox 0-2, Jackson 0-4). Fouled Out_Hield. Rebounds_Utah 44 (Gobert 15), Sacramento 37 (Bjelica 8). Assists_Utah 21 (Ingles 6), Sacramento 17 (Fox 7). Total Fouls_Utah 19, Sacramento 27. Technicals_Crowder, Cauley-Stein. A_17,583 (17,608).

