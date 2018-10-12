Listen Live Sports

...

Jazz-Kings, Box

October 12, 2018 12:43 am
 
UTAH (132)

Ingles 2-4 0-0 6, Favors 5-6 0-0 11, Gobert 7-8 4-5 18, Rubio 1-6 0-1 2, Mitchell 4-6 2-2 13, O’Neale 2-4 0-0 4, Sefolosha 3-5 0-0 7, Crowder 3-4 5-5 12, Niang 3-6 0-0 8, Cavanaugh 1-3 0-0 2, Udoh 3-4 0-0 6, Bradley 2-2 0-0 4, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Exum 3-5 0-0 6, Allen 5-9 2-2 14, Burks 6-10 3-4 17, Cousins 0-0 0-0 0, Mitrou-Long 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 51-85 16-19 132.

SACRAMENTO (93)

Hield 3-13 0-0 7, Bagley III 7-17 3-4 17, Cauley-Stein 6-10 4-6 16, Fox 1-10 2-5 4, Ferrell 0-3 4-4 4, Jackson 5-10 1-1 12, Bjelica 0-3 0-0 0, Labissiere 1-2 1-2 3, Gabriel 2-2 2-4 6, Giles III 4-7 4-6 12, Mason 2-5 2-2 7, Lucas 0-1 2-2 2, McLemore 0-3 1-1 1, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Shumpert 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 32-93 26-37 93.

Utah 39 32 30 31—132
Sacramento 10 25 37 21— 93

3-Point Goals_Utah 14-30 (Mitchell 3-5, Burks 2-3, Allen 2-4, Ingles 2-4, Niang 2-5, Crowder 1-1, Favors 1-1, Sefolosha 1-2, O’Neale 0-1, Cavanaugh 0-1, Rubio 0-3), Sacramento 3-18 (Mason 1-1, Hield 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Bjelica 0-1, McLemore 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Lucas 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Shumpert 0-2, Fox 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 51 (Favors 12), Sacramento 34 (Bagley III 8). Assists_Utah 32 (Rubio, Exum 6), Sacramento 19 (Hield 7). Total Fouls_Utah 32, Sacramento 21. Technicals_Exum, Cauley-Stein.

