Jazz-Mavericks, Box

UTAH (113)

Ingles 4-11 1-1 12, Crowder 7-13 0-0 15, Gobert 9-13 5-6 23, Rubio 2-9 1-2 6, Mitchell 10-19 0-0 20, O’Neale 2-2 0-0 5, Niang 4-5 3-3 13, Udoh 0-0 2-2 2, Exum 1-5 3-4 6, Allen 3-3 4-4 11. Totals 42-80 19-22 113.

DALLAS (104)

Barnes 3-13 1-2 7, Doncic 5-13 2-2 14, Jordan 4-5 4-4 12, Smith Jr. 12-19 0-0 27, Matthews 5-17 10-12 22, Finney-Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Kleber 4-8 2-3 11, Powell 2-4 0-0 4, Brunson 1-5 0-0 2, Barea 1-5 0-2 2, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 19-25 104.

Utah 26 24 32 31—113 Dallas 19 27 31 27—104

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-25 (Ingles 3-7, Niang 2-3, O’Neale 1-1, Allen 1-1, Exum 1-2, Rubio 1-3, Crowder 1-5, Mitchell 0-3), Dallas 9-28 (Smith Jr. 3-4, Matthews 2-4, Doncic 2-6, Finney-Smith 1-2, Kleber 1-4, Powell 0-1, Barea 0-1, Brunson 0-2, Barnes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 43 (Gobert 16), Dallas 43 (Jordan 19). Assists_Utah 25 (Rubio 8), Dallas 24 (Jordan 9). Total Fouls_Utah 27, Dallas 19. Technicals_O’Neale, Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Utah coach Quin Snyder, Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second), Powell. A_19,571 (19,200).

