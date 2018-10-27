Jazz-Pelicans, Box

UTAH (132)

Ingles 2-10 3-4 7, Favors 4-10 2-2 10, Gobert 11-13 3-5 25, Rubio 8-14 9-9 28, Mitchell 7-10 5-6 22, Crowder 2-7 0-0 4, O’Neale 3-6 0-0 8, Niang 1-1 2-2 5, Udoh 0-0 1-2 1, Exum 5-10 1-3 11, Allen 1-3 2-2 4, Burks 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 46-88 30-37 132.

NEW ORLEANS (111)

Moore 1-6 2-2 5, Randle 5-11 2-2 12, Mirotic 10-18 1-2 25, Payton 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 7-13 4-4 18, Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Hill 2-8 1-2 6, Diallo 4-8 2-4 10, Okafor 4-9 3-3 11, Frazier 1-3 0-1 2, Jackson 3-9 7-9 14, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-95 22-29 111.

Utah 28 36 38 30—132 New Orleans 31 18 33 29—111

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-32 (Mitchell 3-4, Rubio 3-7, O’Neale 2-4, Niang 1-1, Burks 1-2, Allen 0-1, Exum 0-2, Favors 0-3, Crowder 0-4, Ingles 0-4), New Orleans 9-34 (Mirotic 4-9, Johnson 2-4, Moore 1-3, Hill 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Clark 0-1, Williams 0-1, Frazier 0-2, Randle 0-3, Holiday 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 43 (Gobert 14), New Orleans 40 (Mirotic 8). Assists_Utah 32 (Rubio 12), New Orleans 22 (Holiday 6). Total Fouls_Utah 26, New Orleans 32. A_16,373 (16,867).

