Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-Pelicans, Box

October 27, 2018 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
UTAH (132)

Ingles 2-10 3-4 7, Favors 4-10 2-2 10, Gobert 11-13 3-5 25, Rubio 8-14 9-9 28, Mitchell 7-10 5-6 22, Crowder 2-7 0-0 4, O’Neale 3-6 0-0 8, Niang 1-1 2-2 5, Udoh 0-0 1-2 1, Exum 5-10 1-3 11, Allen 1-3 2-2 4, Burks 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 46-88 30-37 132.

NEW ORLEANS (111)

Moore 1-6 2-2 5, Randle 5-11 2-2 12, Mirotic 10-18 1-2 25, Payton 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 7-13 4-4 18, Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Hill 2-8 1-2 6, Diallo 4-8 2-4 10, Okafor 4-9 3-3 11, Frazier 1-3 0-1 2, Jackson 3-9 7-9 14, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-95 22-29 111.

Utah 28 36 38 30—132
New Orleans 31 18 33 29—111

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-32 (Mitchell 3-4, Rubio 3-7, O’Neale 2-4, Niang 1-1, Burks 1-2, Allen 0-1, Exum 0-2, Favors 0-3, Crowder 0-4, Ingles 0-4), New Orleans 9-34 (Mirotic 4-9, Johnson 2-4, Moore 1-3, Hill 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Clark 0-1, Williams 0-1, Frazier 0-2, Randle 0-3, Holiday 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 43 (Gobert 14), New Orleans 40 (Mirotic 8). Assists_Utah 32 (Rubio 12), New Orleans 22 (Holiday 6). Total Fouls_Utah 26, New Orleans 32. A_16,373 (16,867).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory